The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality collision in the 20900 block of Military Road S. in SeaTac (map below) Wednesday night, June 23, 2021.
Two people were killed in the collision, and a third victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Sgt. Tim Meyer told The SeaTac Blog.
The fatal crash happened just after 10 p.m.
Neither the cause of the accident nor names of victims has been released yet.
The Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response & Reconstruction (MARR) unit is investigating.
KCSO is investigating a fatality collision in the 20900 blk. of Military Road S (SeaTac). Please expect traffic delays while detectives with our Major Accident Response & Reconstruction (MARR) unit continue their work. No further updates are expected this evening. pic.twitter.com/8twJjDGHOi
— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 24, 2021
#BREAKING one dead, several more seriously injured in SeaTac crash in the 20900 block of Military Road South. @PugetSoundFire @Southkingfire @KingCoMedicOne and @kingcosoPIO on the scene pic.twitter.com/fGjFwC1ltW
— South Sound Freelance News (@SouthSoundNews) June 24, 2021
