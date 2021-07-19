EDITOR’S NOTE : Publisher/Editor Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s annual SEA Airport Luncheon – set for Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 – is the organization’s yearly intersection of the Chamber community and the Port of Seattle.

This in-person luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the SEA International Airport Conference Center.

Tickets are $35 for members before July 28; $50 after, and for Non-Members: $50 before July 28, $75 after.

NOTE : Guests may be asked to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry to this event.

“As a major player in the Seattle Southside economy, the Port is vital to the success of our business community,” the chamber said. “Join us at this event to hear from Port representatives on their progress this past year and what the future holds.”

The luncheon will be followed by a tour of the new International Arrivals Facility. Register for the tour here.

AGENDA:

11:30 a.m.: Registration & Networking 12:00 p.m.: Welcome 12:20 p.m.: Keynote Address with Lance Lyttle 1:00 p.m.: Event concludes



Thank you to sponsors: Title Sponsor and Host Port of Seattle , Sponsor Alaska Airlines , Assisting Sponsors Wings Financial Credit Union and Workforce Development Council of Seattle – King County , Event & Beverage Sponsor TeaCup , Media Sponsor South King Media , and Photography Sponsor Crain Photography .

