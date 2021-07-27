Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting near SeaTac’s Tyee High School Tuesday night, July 27, 2021.
Police first tweeted about the incident at 9:18 p.m.
Initial reports indicate this was an ALS – Advanced Life Saving – response call, with multiple agencies responding.
No further details have yet been released.
As we learn more, we’ll update this post…
Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting near SeaTac’s Tyee High School. PIO will be en-route – updates will be shared here as they develop. pic.twitter.com/u1u3coonhp
— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) July 28, 2021
🔫
DISPATCH: Shooting – ALS – Fire Only @ TYEE HIGH SCHOOL, 4424 S 188TH ST, SEATAC.
Responding Dept: Kent
Unit(s): E347, E345, M13, M13I, MSO1, B345, KFBC, MSO1I#PugetSoundFire #Kent
— South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) July 28, 2021
