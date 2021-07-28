Photo courtesy City of SeaTac

Residents around Angle Lake received a notice of application from the City of SeaTac regarding a proposed event sponsored by the Seattle Outboard Association, which is interested in holding a hydro race on the lake on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, 2021.

This would be the 5th Annual Frank Hansen Memorial Regatta, a 3-lap race on an approximate 3/4 mile course.

While the city says it’s not an official City of SeaTac event, this type of small hydro race has occurred at the lake before. If approved, overflow parking would be provided at the Alaska Airlines Corporate parking lot, just north of Angle Lake.

Any comments regarding this event must be sent by Aug. 3 to Brian Tomisser, [email protected]. Written correspondence can be sent to the SeaTac Community Center at 13735 24th Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98168.