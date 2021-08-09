Investigators are looking into several suspected arson fires involving vehicles across SeaTac, Burien, & Tukwila between Saturday night and Sunday morning, Puget Sound Fire reports.

Sgt. Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO that investigators believe the same person specifically targeted the vehicles, and they have identified him.

“Yes, a male in his 20s,” Meyer said.

The fires included a food truck as seen in this video: