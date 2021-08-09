The SeaTac Community Center will operate as a cooling station this Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 as an “excessive heat warning” takes effect.

Hours will be:

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.



The City of SeaTac is also offering these reminders:

Remember, heat effects everyone differently. People can suffer from heatstroke and heart attacks due to exposure to the sun and high temperatures. Here are some tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe this summer: