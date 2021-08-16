Hi-Liners Musical Theatre (HMT) is presenting its first ever non-musical production with the opening of “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition” from Aug. 20–29, 2021.

Performances will be held at Glendale Lutheran School in Burien (map below) on:

Friday, August 20: 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21: 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 22: 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 27: 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28: 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29: 3:00 p.m.



This is a play by acclaimed Vietnamese American playwright Qui Nguyen, notable for “Vietgone” and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” among many others.

Hugely popular in high school and colleges, “She Kills Monsters” is an action-packed comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games – a concept that will appeal to audiences young and old. This edition has been created specifically for young performers. The show will be performed by a 20-member cast ages 13-18 all from various South King County communities.

Tickets for “She Kills Monsters” are $15 and available now at www.hi-liners.org . The 90-minute show will take place at Glendale Lutheran School, 13455 2nd Ave. SW in Burien, and will run two weekends, Aug. 20-22 and Aug. 27-29, Friday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

About the show

The play centers around high schooler Agnes Evans who deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, the show offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Parental guidance suggested

She Kills Monsters is rated PG-13 and includes some adult language and mature themes such as death, sexuality, bullying, and fantasy inspired violence.

COVID-19 safety info

Vaccinated cast members will be unmasked for the performance. All audience members age 5 and up, regardless of vaccination status, are required to be masked upon entry and throughout the performance.

The Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities. For more information, visit www.hi-liners.org.

Glendale Lutheran School is located at 13455 2nd Ave SW: