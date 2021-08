The victim of a drowning in Angle Lake in SeaTac last week has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as Bienvenu Munyakazi, 43.

Munyakazi was tragically killed on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 after diving into the lake to rescue his daughter.

According to a Facebook post, Munyakazi leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

Everyone at South King Media sends their deepest sympathies to Bienvenu’s family and friends.