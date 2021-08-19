SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend, in West Seattle, and the Central Area.

The first Open House has the very best of urban living – walk to restaurants/stores/parks, 4-Star Built Green high efficiency/low maintenance home w/ over 530 square feet of rooftop decks w/incredible views of the Puget Sound, perfect for al fresco dining & entertaining:

Lower level kitchen/living/dining w/ gorgeous bamboo flooring/in-floor radiant heat.Large Off-Street Parking Pad directly next to unit.

Corner unit w/ front garden space (remove landscaping for a pet friendly patio area!).

No HOA!

Conveniently located in one of the most beloved West Seattle neighborhoods w/tons of activities and amenities at your fingertips.

Built by respected and reputable DL Builders in 2015, this townhome was thoughtfully designed & built w/ exceptional finishes, including solid core doors.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 20: 5 – 7 p.m.



WHERE: 6911 California Avenue SW #D, Seattle, WA 98136 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $715,000 MLS Number: 1822614 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 2015 Approximate House SqFt: 1,347 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bamboo/Cork Ceramic Tile Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master High Tech Cabling



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up – prepare to be impressed by this superbly designed & sophisticated new construction home:

This entertainer’s dream boasts 4-bedrooms, 3.75 baths + office & checks all boxes.

Expansive & bright with walls of glass & sleek finishes at every turn.

The massive great room contains a dramatic living room, access to patio/yard, open dining area & gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances, quartz counters & walk-in pantry.

Brilliant Master suite w/luxury walk-in closet & access to the 5-piece resort-style bath marked by marble wall, rain shower, freestanding tub & double vanity.

Top level holds a 2nd Master suite, 2nd kitchen & vast outdoor deck which includes extensive amenities such as hookup for heaters, gas, TV’s & more.

Amazing territorial views!

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 20: 4 – 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: 2 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 3409 39th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,899,950 MLS Number: 1822415 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 Year built: 2021 Approximate House SqFt: 3,760 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ductless HP-Mini Split Tankless Water Heater Ceramic Tile Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet 2nd Kitchen 2nd Master BR Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Dining Room High Tech Cabling Security System Vaulted Ceilings Walk In Pantry Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a fantastic Central Area Rooftop View Townhouse with Great Location close to parks and east city transit:

Calabria is a exciting complex of 5 townhomes in a practically perfect location!

Enjoy an easy commute close to freeways & close to downtown – simplify your life!

Stroll to bakery, coffee shops & restaurants & enjoy all of this convenience while being located on a quiet & peaceful dead end street.

You will appreciate the attention to detail in the design of these homes.

The rooftop deck is perfect for enjoying the city lights!

Location. Lifestyle. Layout. It’s all here at Calabria.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 20: 5 – 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21: 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 2017 S. Main Street #B, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $809,000 MLS Number: 1820915 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 1,290 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ductless HP-Mini Split Tankless Water Heater Concrete Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Security System



PHOTOS:

MAP:

