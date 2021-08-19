Time is flying with just a few weekends left to really seize the summer and wring every last bit of fun out of this glorious season. One great way to savor these dog days is getting out and social in fresh air, while supporting the small businesses and makers in downtown Kent.

The Kent Downtown Partnership has worked hard to bring great vendors, activities and music right to downtown Kent for your entertainment and delight. This Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 and next Saturday, Aug. 28, both from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. are the last two chances you have of this season to come down, stroll through vendor and artist booths, and dine and dance in the street.

Enjoy FREE Live MUSIC! Pick up FREE Kids craft projects courtesy of The Kent Library Purchase raffle tickets to win an amazing quilt courtesy of Running Stitch Fabrics



MUSIC BY SUPERSONES

SuperSones will perform from 11 – 3 p.m.

Since 2001, SuperSones play the sublime music known as Son – the acoustic dance music of the Cuban countryside that inspired modern Salsa. Son is a syncopated blend of Spanish guitars and harmony, Afro-Cuban percussion and swing, call-and-response singing, and trumpet improvisation. From the 1930’s in Havana to the present moment, Cuban septets like SuperSones have inspired people around the world to dance and celebrate.

SuperSones represent this rich musical tradition with a wide range of classic and original songs in the many genres within the Son family: bolero, chachacha, guaracha, and son montuno among others. The group plays songs written by some of the greatest composers of Cuban popular music including Compay Segundo, Miguel Matamoros, Isaac Oviedo, and Arsenio Rodriguez. SuperSones recreate these songs with their own arrangements and improvisations to bring the Son alive in the Pacific Northwest. The group also regularly features original compositions firmly rooted in the Son tradition.

KID’S POP-UP PARK

Most Saturdays include a Kid’s Pop-up Park within Rosebed Park at First and Meeker/Gowe that includes giant bubble blowing, a colorful obstacle course made from re-cycled and natural materials Tae-kwan-do demonstrations and more!

Activity is not exclusively limited to the confines of First Avenue, however. Folks of all ages can get in a few steps to 314 West Meeker where you can snap selfies in a giant frame, pose in a mock swing and journey through Kent’s history while marveling at the new mural “Bringing Our Home to the World” by Nickalas Goettling, gracing the open space. The mural chronicles images depicting Kent’s origins from Native American times through its rich agricultural traditions, industrial expansion and growth as a leader in space technologies. According to the Kent Public Arts Map, “Artist Nickalas Goettling designed this mural with imagery representing Kent’s long and varied history.”

In addition, you can enjoy a second new mural on Meeker Street “Kent in E Major” by Ian Shearer. The art map states “Artist Ian Shearer designed this mural with imagery representing some of Kent’s iconic locations.” We say, which locations can you spot?

Don’t forget to visit the shops and restaurants on Meeker while you check out the mural. Just a few of these unique independent merchants include, Fig and Feather, Retro Emporium, Sweet Themes Bakery, Page Turner Books, Seattle Children’s Kent Bargain Boutique and Airways Bistro.

Both the summer and this event won’t last, come enjoy them while you can at First Ave Plaza in downtown Kent: