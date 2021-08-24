The Highline School Board has appointed Carrie Howell as the new board director representing District 4.

She replaces Bernie Dorsey, who stepped down from the school board in June.

Howell received her undergraduate B.A. in Speech Communication from the University of Washington and her M.Ed. in secondary English Language Arts (ELA) from Portland State University.

She worked as a high school ELA teacher at Tyee, the Academy of Citizenship and Empowerment, and Mount Rainier High Schools in Highline from 2001-2019.

She currently works as a middle school instructional coach in the Kent School District.

Howell lives with her husband and two daughters in Normandy Park.

She will be sworn in at the Sept. 1, 2021 school board meeting.