King County Executive Dow Constantine on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 announced more than 70 percent of all eligible King County residents across all age and racial/ethnic groups have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine based on data tracked by Public Health – Seattle & King County.

King County is the first large county to achieve this milestone. More than 1.6 million residents have received at least one dose, and more than 3 million doses have been administered to King County residents.

For the SeaTac/Burien/Tukwila/Renton region, that percentage rate is even higher – 80.2 percent.

“As I’ve said all along, this pandemic will end one shot at a time, and no community would be left behind. Our community outreach, school clinics, and partnerships across King County have helped save lives and keep more people safe from the Delta variant,” said Executive Constantine. “From young people to community organizations that reach communities of color, everyone in King County is stepping up to do their part and keep one another safe from this dangerous virus.”

Here’s more from the county:

More than 71 percent of all residents in King County have received at least one dose – one of the highest rates of any large county in the nation. And now reaching 70 percent in every eligible demographic and age group, and with the full approval of the Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer Biotech vaccine, that number is expected to continue to grow in the weeks ahead.

“This is an important milestone and remarkable achievement, but as the current Delta surge shows, we still have too many eligible and unprotected,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “The full approval of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine by FDA should reassure anyone who has been reluctant to be vaccinated with the emergency use authorization. This vaccine now officially meets the same safety and effectiveness standard as all other routinely available vaccines.”

Addressing inequities has been at the core of Public Health – Seattle King County’s vaccination strategy. From high volume vaccination clinics in disproportionately impacted communities, to partnerships with community groups, to removing barriers that deter access, today’s announcement shows the fruit of those efforts. Public Health will continue to work with partners to build trust and confidence and remove barriers to getting vaccinated.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in areas of the county with less access and for people of color who are bearing a disproportionate burden of the virus due to longstanding health inequities. It is a testament to the hard work of our community for reaching this milestone,” said Dennis Worsham, Interim Director for Public Health – Seattle & King County. “Early on, King County launched high-volume vaccination sites, providing access for all residents regardless of insurance coverage or immigration status and complementing the vaccine reach of health care providers, community health clinics and pharmacies. Over the past several months, dedicated Public Health staff and partners have been organizing community-focused and traveling vaccine events where people gather and in community spaces. Thank you to everyone who has been vaccinated for protecting not only yourself, but your family and your community.”

It’s more important than ever for every resident to get their vaccine. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have never been higher, and the vast majority of patients are unvaccinated. The vaccine is the best tool to stop the pandemic and works in conjunction with wearing masks in indoor public settings and maintain physical distancing in crowded settings, especially indoors.

