The King County Council on Wednesday approved legislation that would permit construction of an additional 1.8 miles of the Lake to Sound Trail in SeaTac.

The “missing link,” known as Segment C of the trail will run through both SeaTac and Burien and connect existing trail segments in Tukwila and Renton to the north, and Des Moines to the south.

“Connecting Lake Washington to the Puget Sound via walking and biking has long been a priority for King County,” said King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove. “The completion of Segment C is an important step in our commitment to make it easier for people to get outside, to create more opportunity for access to active recreation, and lessen the health disparities of people in South King County.”

The Lake to Sound Trail is a 16-mile trail that will eventually link the Puget Sound with Lake Washington and connects the cities of Des Moines, SeaTac, Burien, Tukwila, and Renton.

When approved by the full King County Council, King County Parks will undertake construction beginning in the fall of 2021 with project completion expected by the winter of 2022.

The project is partially financed by the 2020-2025 King County Parks and Open Space Levy passed by the voters in 2019 and received the unanimous support of the SeaTac City Council.