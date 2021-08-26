SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help “finding justice for a motorcyclist” who was forced off the road by another driver:

Around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday evening Aug. 21, 2021, King County deputies responded to the 3900 block of Orilla Road South (map below), an unincorporated area near SeaTac, to investigate a collision that left a motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries.

This dashcam video is from another motorist. You’ll see the gold Lincoln Town Car drive directly in front of the motorcyclist, who is forced to swerve to the left to avoid a collision. The Yamaha and its rider crashed down a 30′ embankment.

The motorcyclist sustained spinal and other injuries. Medics transported him to a local hospital but he was later transported to Harborview due to the severity of his injuries.

Even if two vehicles never collide, a driver may still be held responsible if their actions caused injury to someone else. The King County Sheriff’s Office is asking any persons who can identify the driver of this gold Town Car to please call our non-emergency number (206-296-3311) and reference case C21026296.

The King County Sheriff’s Office partners with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. Anonymous tips can be shared via the P3Tips.com or using the P3Tips app on your mobile device.