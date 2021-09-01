SPONSORED :

Casa Italiana and Ferrari Owner’s Club will be presenting the 2021 Italian Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Each Italian car owner attending with their vehicle will receive a free espresso or 12oz. latte.

Visit the Casa Caffè for cannoli, sofgliatelle, panini, gelato… or just to see the pictures of our Italian forefathers and families. (Perhaps you’re in a picture and didn’t know it!)

Seattle has been waiting a long time for this and now it’s happening.

More info at https://casaitalianacc.org/italian-car-show/

WHEN: Saturday, September 11, 2021: 10am-1pm

DIRECTED BY: Gary Reed

WHERE: Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center, 13028 1st Ave S., Burien, WA 98168: