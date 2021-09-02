The SeaTac City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, establishing a temporary “moratorium” on the creation of new work-release facilities in the city.

The moratorium temporarily pauses consideration on any organization submitting an application for permits to establish a new work-release facility in SeaTac.

While the moratorium is in effect, SeaTac staff and City Council will review the city’s zoning regulations and determine what, if any, updates to the regulations are necessary.

The moratorium took effect immediately and will end after one year unless the City Council passes an ordinance to end it sooner.

A public hearing on the moratorium is scheduled for the SeaTac Council to consider on the Tuesday, Oct. 26 regular Council meeting.