A fire burned the pool building at the Motel 6 located in the 20600 block of Military Road in SeaTac on Friday morning, Sept. 3, 2021.
The blaze was extinguished by firefighters from Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, Tukwila and Burien/Normandy Park.
There were no injuries, and cause of the fire is under investigation.
