SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office say that “Maybe the 15th time is the charm?”:

Just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 2021, King County Sheriff’s Office deputies in SeaTac responded to the 21000 block of International Blvd. S. (map below) to investigate a report that this Ford flatbed was high-centered on the median.

A quick check of the license plate confirmed it was stolen, just one day before, from a location in Kent. From a distance, a deputy observed the driver rummaging through the truck’s backseat.

Once our suspect spotted more marked patrol cars arrive, he fled on foot. He didn’t make it much further than this Ford and was arrested, without incident, only a few blocks away.

When deputies looked in the Ford’s cab they found it idling, in reverse, with no key in the ignition.

The suspect in this case was transported, for second time this month, to the King County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Tuesday’s trip was his 15th booking in King County since 2010.

“We are realistic that this may not be his last,” police said.