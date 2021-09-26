The City of SeaTac will be presenting a Fine Art exhibit at the SeaTac Community Center between Oct. 4 – 29, 2021, to show quality artwork by regional artists and to purchase work for their permanent collection.

Viewing the artwork is free and art pieces will be for sale.

The art exhibit will be run from Oct. 4-29 at the SeaTac Community Center during regular hours of operation: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-9:00 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; and closed on Saturday and Sunday.

For artists entering pieces into the exhibit, the entry fee is $20 per entry with a maximum of two entries. Art registration will be on Monday, Sept. 27 at the SeaTac Community Center between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. To be eligible for an Art Purchase Award, a piece must be for sale at a price not to exceed $750. All art submitted must be for sale.

Artists are asked to apply using this Fine Art Exhibit Entry Form.

For more information, please call Marlon Olson at 206.973.4684 or email [email protected].

SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th AvenAveue South: