SeaTac Parks, Community Programs & Services Department will be hosting two new Halloween-related activities in October – “Friday Night Frights,” to be held at the SeaTac Community Center:

Friday, Oct. 15 – Join us for a a concert, face painting, and a movie (Addam’s Family, 2019 version). Friday, Oct. 29 – It’s the Great Pumpkin Night! Come enjoy painting pumpkins, crafts, face painting, funhouse mirrors, bouncy houses and more!



The SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th Ave South: