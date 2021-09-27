“Green SeaTac Day” will be Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at North SeaTac Park, and Volunteers are needed:

Celebrate SeaTac’s forests and leave a legacy – plant a tree!

Volunteers are needed to recognize and celebrate restoration efforts via “Green SeaTac Day” within North SeaTac Park on Oct. 16, which will include an opportunity to plant native plants in restoration areas (10:30 a.m. to Noon).

“Coming out to plant with us is one of the best ways to give back to your local forest and your neighbors. Help us to build healthy habitat and build a healthy community by taking part in Green SeaTac Day.”

Join for a short program from 10-10:30 a.m. to recognize and celebrate restoration efforts within North SeaTac Park, followed by an opportunity to plant native plants in restoration areas 10:30 a.m. to Noon.

PLEASE RSVP

All ages, identities, and experience levels welcome. Tools and gloves provided. Please make sure to sign up in advance to save your spot to plant at: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/27/

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, they will have the following precautions:

Required mask-wearing Limiting event size to 50 participants Pre-packaged food



WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021: 10 a.m. to 12:00 Noon

WHERE: North SeaTac Park: S. 136th Street & Des Moines Memorial Drive, SeaTac, WA 98168 (map below)

ORGANIZER: Green SeaTac Partnership:

iCal Export: https://forterra.org/event/ green-seatac-day-north-seatac- park?ical=1&tribe_display=

Event page: https://forterra.org/event/ green-seatac-day-north-seatac/park