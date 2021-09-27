SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested the driver of a large, 80,000-pound semi-truck hauling a 53-foot trailer for suspicion of DUI:

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office

Stricter DUI standards for commercial drivers.

“Around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening (Sept. 21), King Sheriff’s Office deputies in SeaTac responded to the 2400 blk. of S 146th Place (map below) after witnesses reported this truck, towing a 53′ trailer, struck a tree.

“When deputies interviewed the truck’s driver they observed indicators that he may be impaired. After performing standardized field sobriety tests, he was arrested for DUI.

“Breath tests performed at the SeaTac police department indicated a breath alcohol level of 0.045. He was transported to jail and booked for DUI.

“Washington holds our commercial drivers to a higher standard than other motorists. The legal limit for non-commercial drivers is .08, but truckers and commercial drivers can’t be over .04. The Department of Licensing, depending on the circumstances, can suspend a commercial license for one year or life.

?Safety matters when you’re behind the wheel of an 80,000 pound truck. Whatever the case, count on King County deputies to investigate collisions and hold impaired drivers accountable.”