A suspect was arrested after a police chase wound its way from SeaTac to Kent on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2021.

KING5 reports it all started just before 2 p.m. when a homeowner in the 22000 block of 34th Ave South in SeaTac reported seeing a person acting suspiciously on their home security camera.

Police say the suspect took off in a stolen vehicle at the Robert Morris Earthwork Public Art on 37th Place South, then hit a patrol car while trying to evade police.

A pursuit was started until the suspect was stopped and arrested along SE Kent-Kangley Road near 128th Place SE outside of Kent.

The suspect sustained minor injuries.

It is unknown if the suspect was armed or not, and police are still investigating.