REMINDER : The state’s single use Plastic Bag Ban goes into effect this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

In 2020, the Legislature passed a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags, an effort to reduce plastic pollution, litter, and waste.

Customers are encouraged to now bring their own reusable bags, but may purchase a compliant paper or reusable bag from the merchant.

The law requires merchants to charge at least 8 cents per bag to help them recover the costs of the more durable – and reusable – compliant bags and as incentive for customers to bring their own bags.

The 8-cent-charge is not a tax. It is a sale kept entirely by the merchant.

This ban will benefit the state’s recycling system on several fronts:

Reducing contamination in the recycling and compost systems Promoting reuse and recycled content Building consistency in policy and enforcement across the state Supporting the recycled paper industry



As Washington transitions away from single-use plastic bags, the Dept of Ecology will continue to provide technical assistance, education, and outreach materials to businesses and the public. They have developed a bag ban outreach toolkit that is formatted for accessibility and available in 17 languages.

Who does the ban apply to?

All retail, grocery, and convenience stores. Any restaurant or establishment offering take-out or delivery food or goods. Temporary stores or vendors.. Any event where food or goods are sold or distributed



What kind of bags are banned?

Any single-use, plastic carry-out bag provided at delivery, check stand, cash register, point of sale, or other point of departure to a customer.

More info

Visit ecology.wa.gov/bag-ban for more information, tools and resources, and a complete listing of compliance requirements for Washington’s statewide ban on single-use plastic bags.

Questions?

Please contact Shannon Jones, Recycling Coordinator at 360-742-9874 or [email protected].

