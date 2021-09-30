The Friends of Normandy Park Foundation will be presenting ‘Thrill the World,’ a partnership with the Seattle Thrillers dancers on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 2 – 6 p.m.

This will be a worldwide, synchronized dance to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ performed by the Seattle Thrillers at Normandy Park Towne Center.

This FREE, family-friendly event includes:

FREE PUMPKINS in a pumpkin patch (500 free pumpkins, while supplies last) Dancing by Seattle Thrillers to the festive Michael Jackson song ‘Thriller’ A socially-distant children’s craft booth Live musical performance by Vote for Pedro Beer garden Vendors Scavenger hunt Costume contest Music & more!



Special shout out to the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce for donating 1000 masks to keep our attendees safe & for donating an additional 300 masks for our children’s craft booth!

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021: 2-6 p.m.

2 p.m.: Event starts 3 p.m.: Worldwide synchronized dance by the Seattle Thrillers, costume contest to follow



WHERE: Normandy Park Towne Center, 19803 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA (map below).

THANK YOU to our partners:

The Seattle Thrillers, Zombie Fest Northwest, the City of Normandy Park & the Normandy Park Towne Center

THANK YOU to our sponsors:

My World Dance & Fitness, Napolitano Skin & Body Studio & advertising sponsor Tay Krull with Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate and South King Media.

EXTRA SPECIAL THANK YOU to our Gold Level sponsors: Burien Chevrolet & Burien Toyota, we appreciate your support!

Would you like to find out how to become a Seattle Thriller dancer? Go to the website: www.seattlethrillers.com to join their meetup group. Visit the website to learn about rehearsals for this annual, world-wide event.

“We’re hopeful to host a pop-up vaccination site at this event and we will update this page with details as soon as we know more,” organizer Susan West said. “We’re keeping a close eye on the status of COVID-19 and we will be requiring mask wearing at our event in order to stay safe and to keep children under 12 safe.”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/369977241250369/