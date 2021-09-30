From our friends at WABI Burien:

Strolling October Walk-n-Talk at North SeaTac Park

Come stroll North SeaTac Park and the beautiful Botanical and Japanese Gardens this Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 for our monthly WABI Walk-n-Talk.

Walkers will meet at the entry of the SeaTac Community Center and make a loop north through North SeaTac Park. After our walking loop, we’ll wander through the beautiful Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden and the Seike Japanese Garden. We should be seeing beautiful fall colors now.

Meeting Time and Location:

Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021 (rain or shine)

Time: Meet at 2:00 and we’ll start walking at 2:15.

Meeting Place: Front door of the SeaTac Community Center. 13735 24th Ave. S., SeaTac.

Enter from S. 136th St. at 22nd Ave. S. (Click on map below to enlarge.)

Route: We’ll walk west along S. 136th, then north into North SeaTac Park, making the loop on their paved pathways. After returning to the Community Center, we can do a leisurely stroll around the gardens.

Who: This event is FREE for all, including friendly four-leggeds.

Masks are required, and we ask that walkers be mindful of social distancing.

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden

The garden, opened in 2000, has at its heart the Paradise Garden, an award-winning horticultural treasure created by Elda Behm. When her neighborhood was demolished in the 1990s for the airport’s third runway, Behm’s extensive plant collection was relocated to form the basis of the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden, currently 11 developed acres. The garden includes King County Iris Society and Puget Sound Daylily Club display gardens, dahlias, shade garden, streams, two small waterfalls and a large pond, Japanese maples and other colorful fall trees along with Elda Behm’s Paradise Garden. The garden also includes the Seike Japanese Garden.

Read about the different gardens HERE.

Seike Japanese Garden

An important part of the Botanical Garden is the Seike Japanese Garden, which was previously located at the former site of the Des Moines Way Nursery in the City of SeaTac. In danger of being sold due the expansion of SeaTac Airport, the garden was saved by four different governments and the Highline Botanical Garden Foundation. The project is believed to be the largest relocation of a Japanese Garden ever attempted in the United States.

Questions? For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact: Maureen Hoffmann at [email protected]

