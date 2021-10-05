SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office say it took only a few minutes on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2021 for deputies to respond to North SeaTac Park after a subject attempted to kidnap a young girl around 2:50 p.m.:

“Thanks to the intervention of the victim’s older brother, the 54-year-old stranger’s plan was disrupted. The suspect was detained by a nearby group of soccer players, until our deputies could arrive.

“Deputies arrived and promptly placed the man in to custody. Investigators learned the suspect punched the victim’s brother during the attempted abduction. Detectives with KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are now leading this investigation.

“The King County Sheriff’s Office is proud to provide police services to SeaTac. Our deputies serving on Sunday extend their thanks to all who assisted and prevented a greater tragedy. It is because of them that this suspect remains in the King County Jail where he is being held for Attempting Kidnapping and other charges.

“Public safety, as this incident proves, is always a team effort.”