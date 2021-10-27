World War I historian Tom Gudmestad will speak after the Highline Heritage Museum’s Annual Meeting on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

The annual meeting will start at 2 p.m., and Gudmestad is expected to start his presentation at 2:30 p.m. at the museum in Olde Burien.

Gudmestad has amassed a massive collection of WWI artifacts, books, photographs, and the personal stories of veterans since the 1970s, and has “dedicated much of his life, and his home, to preserving World War I history and keeping the personal stories of the war alive,” organizers said.

He will share newfound discoveries about the history of Des Moines Memorial Drive, also known as the Living Road of Remembrance, noted for its once-large numbers of American Elm trees planted as a memorial to soldiers killed in World War I.

Please note that there is limited space, so please RSVP by emailing [email protected].

MUSEUM MEMBERS FREE GENERAL ADMISSION $8



More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/287057703039222 or https://highlinemuseum.org/event/des-moines-memorial-drive-unlocking-new-discoveries/.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street, Burien, WA; parking is available: