REMINDER : The Friends of Normandy Park Foundation will be presenting ‘Thrill the World,’ a zombie-themed partnership with the Seattle Thrillers dancers this Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 2 – 6 p.m.

This event will include a worldwide, synchronized dance to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ performed by the Seattle Thrillers at Normandy Park Towne Center.

This FREE, family-friendly event includes:

FREE PUMPKINS in a pumpkin patch (500 free pumpkins, while supplies last) Dancing by Seattle Thrillers to the festive Michael Jackson song ‘Thriller’ A socially-distant children’s craft booth Live musical performance by Vote for Pedro Beer garden Vendors Scavenger hunt Costume contest Music & more!



FREE COVID VACCINATIONS

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be also given out during this event, from 2 – 6 p.m.

J&J, Moderna & Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided.

“Let’s beat this virus together!”

Click this link to get registered: https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/8225911062

Pre-register today to save your spot (no tickets required, this site links to registration).

Special shout out to the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce for donating 1,000 masks to keep our attendees safe & for donating an additional 300 masks for our children’s craft booth!

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021: 2-6 p.m.

2 p.m.: Event starts 2-6 p.m.: FREE COVID vaccinations 3 p.m.: Worldwide synchronized dance by the Seattle Thrillers, costume contest to follow



WHERE: Normandy Park Towne Center, 19803 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA (map below).

THANK YOU to sponsors:

My World Dance & Fitness, Napolitano Skin & Body Studio & advertising sponsor Tay Krull with Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate and South King Media.

EXTRA SPECIAL THANK YOU to our Gold Level sponsors: Burien Chevrolet & Burien Toyota, we appreciate your support!

Would you like to find out how to become a Seattle Thriller dancer? Go to the website: www.seattlethrillers.com to join their meetup group. Visit the website to learn about rehearsals for this annual, world-wide event.

“We’re hopeful to host a pop-up vaccination site at this event and we will update this page with details as soon as we know more,” organizer Susan West said. “We’re keeping a close eye on the status of COVID-19 and we will be requiring mask wearing at our event in order to stay safe and to keep children under 12 safe.”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/369977241250369/