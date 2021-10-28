A Seattle Police detective and a Washington State Department of Corrections specialist shot and wounded a man on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 while attempting to arrest him on a felony warrant near a Safeway located at 27035 Pacific Highway South in Des Moines (map below).

Police say that at around 3:30 p.m., members of the US Marshals Taskforce – which includes officers from Seattle Police and other regional jurisdictions – had received information that the suspect, who was wanted for first-degree kidnapping, was located near a gas station near the store.

When taskforce members attempted to contact the man, he drew a gun. One SPD officer and one Washington State DOC specialist fired, striking the man.

Medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. No one else was injured in the incident.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene.

The 28-year-old male suspect, who police say was wanted for first-degree kidnapping, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in stable condition.

Police said that no suspects are outstanding, no officers were injured and there were no other shooting victims.

No Des Moines Police Officers fired shots, Sgt. Scott Oak said.

Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability, the Office of Inspector General and the SPD Force Investigation Team responded to the scene. The SPD officer will be placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with SPD policy while the investigation is ongoing.

