Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend, in Burien and near Shorewood.

The first Open House is an amazing townhouse just off a beautiful courtyard and private patio at Burien Town Square:

Greeted w/hardwoods & tall ceilings the main level offers a den, open concept kitchen/dining/living rooms filled w/light & views of distant Cascades, Mt Rainier & more.

Featured throughout are rich wood cabinets w/black granite counters. SS appliances, glass back splash & under cabinet lighting accent the kitchen.

Upstairs are two lg bedrooms with en suites & large closets, more storage & laundry. 2 parking & storage in secured garage.

Burien Town Square offers secured entry, community room, BBQ area, fitness room, courtyard & roof top garden space.

Minutes to airport, freeways, shopping, restaurants & the farmers market is literally just outside your door!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 30: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 15100 6th Ave, SW #303, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $555,000 MLS Number: 1857179 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 2008 Approximate House SqFt: 1.481 s.f.



INTERIOR FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Balcony/Deck/Patio Cooking-Gas Dryer-Electric Ice Maker Washer



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave RangeOven Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is priced to Sell!

Beautiful Remodel to Bungalow with Master Suite Addition.

All the Hard Work is Done, New Electrical, Roof, Windows, Plumbing, Siding, Range & Refrigerator.

Original Charm of Cottage Retained. New Outdoor Patio and Storage Shed, Raised Planting Box Ready for Your Inspiration.

Yard is a Blank Slate with Front Yard Gravel Driveway, Fire Pit and Mature Tree.

Back Yard Could be Your New Oasis!

Close to All Transportation, Shopping and Schools.

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 29: 4 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 2413 SW 112th Street, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $485,000 MLS Number: 1857183 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1930 Approximate House SqFt: 954 s.f. Lot Size: 5,680 s.f.



FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master



INCLUSIONS:

Dryer RangeOven Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

