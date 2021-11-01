The City of SeaTac will honor military veterans at a memorial located by the SeaTac Community Center on Veteran’s Day – Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at 1 p.m.

The local Veterans Memorial honors military members of the past and present from every community and incorporates engraved tiles as a lasting way to remember loved ones who have served. These can be purchased for $125.

The SeaTac memorial was originally dedicated in 2019. A ceremony could not be held in 2020 because of the COVID 19 pandemic. This year’s ceremony will honor names added last year and this year.

This year a bagpiper will play and remarks will be made by SeaTac Mayor Erin Sitterley and the City’s Emergency Manager Will Lugo, who is a retired Master Sergeant.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting on Oct. 26, Mayor Erin Sitterley read the following Veteran’s Day Proclamation:

WHEREAS, America’s veterans have fought to defend our country, its values, and its interests since the first days of our founding. They have defeated tyrants, eliminated terrorists, and secured freedom at home and abroad. Their courage and fortitude in the face of adversity serve as an example for all Americans. On Veterans Day, we pause to pay tribute to all who have proudly worn our Nation’s uniform. These Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen selflessly placed lives, well‑being, and security of others before their own. We enjoy the privileges of peace, prosperity, and freedom because of our veterans, and we are forever indebted to them beyond measure; and

WHEREAS, for their love of country and dedication to duty, America’s veterans have endured adversity, loneliness, fatigue, loss, and made other incredible sacrifices. Many sustained life-altering physical injuries and disabilities; others bear the burden of emotional scars for the remainder of their lives. Our Nation’s veterans fully understand liberty’s high and precious cost, for they have paid it every day since the formation of our Republic; and

WHEREAS, our veterans represent the best of America, and they deserve the best America can provide them. To recognize and respect the contributions our service men and women have made in defense of America, and to advance the cause of peace, the Congress has provided that November 11th of each year shall be set aside as a legal public holiday to recognize America’s veterans. These heroes served faithfully, humbly, and valiantly in times of war and peace, and they carried these admirable traits into the civilian workforce when their military service was fulfilled. Our precious liberty has survived and thrived because of generations of brave Americans — from every background and walk of life — who have answered the call to support and defend the United States. The gravity of their contribution is immeasurable and so is our debt to every single one of our Nation’s veterans.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Erin Sitterley, along with the City Council, do hereby proclaim November 11, 2021, as Veterans Day in the City of SeaTac. I encourage all residents of our City to recognize the fortitude and sacrifice of our veterans through public ceremonies and private thoughts and prayers. I call upon our City to display the flag of the United States and to support this day with commemorative expressions and programs. Given under my hand and the seal of the City of SeaTac this 26th day of October 2021.