The first round of results are in for Tuesday’s (Nov. 2, 2021) General Election, and early returns for the three SeaTac City Council positions are favoring challengers Jake Simpson, Mohamed Egal and Iris Guzmán over three incumbents.

Please note that these are just the first round of returns, and historically totals change as more results are tabulated. The next round of results will be released Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3.

CITY OF SEATAC

Ballots Counted: 2,626

* Registered Voters: 15,054 • 17.44%

Totals shown by Votes • Percentage

City of SeaTac Council Position No. 2:

Jake Simpson: 1,512 • 60.97% Stan Tombs*: 951 • 38.35% Write-in: 17 • .60%



City of SeaTac Council Position No. 4:

Mohamed Egal: 1,304 • 51.95% Clyde (Fuzz) Hill*: 1,191 • 47.45% Write-in: 15 • 0.60%



City of SeaTac Council Position No. 6:

Iris Guzmán: 1,320 • 53.12% Pam Fernald*: 1,146 • 46.12% Write-in: 19 • 0.76%



Port of Seattle

Ballots Counted: 311,424

* Registered Voters: 1,400,321 • 22.24%

Commissioner Position No. 1:

Norman Z. Sigler: 71,870 • 26.15% Ryan Calkins*: 200,739 • 73.04% Write-in: 2,221 • 0.81%



Commissioner Position No. 3:

Stephanie Bowman*: 143,505 • 50.72% Hamdi Mohamed: 137,905 • 48.74% Write-in: 1,533 • 0.54%



Commissioner Position No. 4:

Peter Steinbrueck*: 141,636 • 49.98% Toshiko Grace Hasegawa: 140,099 • 49.44% Write-in: 1,648 • 0.58%



Highline School District No. 401:

Ballots Counted: 15,417

* Registered Voters: 77,701 • 19.84 %

Director District No. 2:

Angelica M. Alvarez: 7,859 • 58.85% Jennifer Fichamba: 5,349 • 40.05% Write-in: 147 • 1.10%



Director District No. 3:

Alexis Hlavaty: 2,245 • 17.16% Joe Van*: 10,703 • 81.83% Write-in: 132 • 1.01%



Proposition No. 1 (School Levy):

Yes: 8,946 • 60.13% No: 5,933 • 39.87 %



*incumbent

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 23.