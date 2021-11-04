SPONSORED :

JOBS: Swissport Fueling is hiring Fueling Agents with a new wage increase to $19.50/hour with a $1,500 signing bonus*, and will provide training.

A Hiring Event will be held at Sea-Tac Airport this coming Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fueling Agents responsibilities include aircraft fueling, aircraft de-fueling, vehicle fueling and operation of motorized/non-motorized fueling equipment requirements.

Job Details:

Weekly Pay Starting at $19.50/hr, plus $1,500 signing bonus! Signing bonus paid out after 90 days of employment Pay increase after six months continuous employment Health benefits and 401(k) Flight benefits after six months Career advancement



Hiring Event Location – Airport University Classroom @ SEA:

From ticketing level, locate and go through the hallway on the left of the Starbucks near Security Checkpoint #3. Take the elevator at the end of the hallway to Floor 2, which will open across from the Airport University classroom and the event. General Parking will be validated while attending this event. Please bring your parking ticket with you.



Requirements:

Valid Driver’s License with good driving record Able to read, write and speak English with general math aptitude Able to pass Homeland Security background check for badging Able to pass alcohol and drug screening tests Ability to work in a time-sensitive, multiple-shift, and team-oriented environment Must be willing to work in all weather conditions



Questions?

Call Stephan Buchanan, recruiter, at 1-919-839-9375 or email [email protected].