Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend, near Shorewood and in Des Moines.
The first Open House is priced to Sell:
Beautiful Remodel to Bungalow with Master Suite Addition.
All the Hard Work is Done, New Electrical, Roof, Windows, Plumbing, Siding, Range & Refrigerator.
Original Charm of Cottage Retained. New Outdoor Patio and Storage Shed, Raised Planting Box Ready for Your Inspiration.
Yard is a Blank Slate with Front Yard Gravel Driveway, Fire Pit and Mature Tree.
Back Yard Could be Your New Oasis!
Close to All Transportation, Shopping and Schools.
WHEN:
-
- Sunday, Nov. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 2413 SW 112th Street, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $485,000
- MLS Number: 1857183
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year built: 1930
- Approximate House SqFt: 954 s.f.
- Lot Size: 5,680 s.f.
FEATURES:
-
- Wall to Wall Carpet
- Bath Off Master
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dryer
- RangeOven
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is a beautiful rambler in sought-after Huntington Park:
This home features hardwood floors, large windows & a sliding glass door filling the main living area with tons of natural light.
The open concept living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and is open to the dining room and kitchen.
The dining room has a sliding glass door to private deck.
Primary bedroom w/attached master bath & walk-in closet.
New designer paint through out.
Detached garage with lots of storage!
The active adult community includes a clubhouse, miles of private walking trails, pool and jacuzzi and community activities.
The very low HOA dues include all amenities plus lawn mowing!
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, Nov. 6: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 7: 2 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: 1220 S. 244th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $390,000
- MLS Number: 1857831
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year built: 1978
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,000 s.f.
- Lot Size: 2,389 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- RangeOven
- Refrigerator
FEATURES:
-
- Wall to Wall Carpet
- Laminate
- Bath Off Master
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
