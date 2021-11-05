SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend, near Shorewood and in Des Moines.

The first Open House is priced to Sell:

Beautiful Remodel to Bungalow with Master Suite Addition.

All the Hard Work is Done, New Electrical, Roof, Windows, Plumbing, Siding, Range & Refrigerator.

Original Charm of Cottage Retained. New Outdoor Patio and Storage Shed, Raised Planting Box Ready for Your Inspiration.

Yard is a Blank Slate with Front Yard Gravel Driveway, Fire Pit and Mature Tree.

Back Yard Could be Your New Oasis!

Close to All Transportation, Shopping and Schools.

WHEN:

Sunday, Nov. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 2413 SW 112th Street, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $485,000 MLS Number: 1857183 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1930 Approximate House SqFt: 954 s.f. Lot Size: 5,680 s.f.



FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master



INCLUSIONS:

Dryer RangeOven Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a beautiful rambler in sought-after Huntington Park:

This home features hardwood floors, large windows & a sliding glass door filling the main living area with tons of natural light.

The open concept living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and is open to the dining room and kitchen.

The dining room has a sliding glass door to private deck.

Primary bedroom w/attached master bath & walk-in closet.

New designer paint through out.

Detached garage with lots of storage!

The active adult community includes a clubhouse, miles of private walking trails, pool and jacuzzi and community activities.

The very low HOA dues include all amenities plus lawn mowing!

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 6: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7: 2 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 1220 S. 244th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $390,000 MLS Number: 1857831 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1978 Approximate House SqFt: 1,000 s.f. Lot Size: 2,389 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher RangeOven Refrigerator



FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Laminate Bath Off Master



PHOTOS:

MAP:

