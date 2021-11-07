The fourth round of results for Tuesday’s General Election were released on Friday, Nov. 5, and returns for the three SeaTac City Council positions continue to favor challengers Jake Simpson, Mohamed Egal and Iris Guzmán over three incumbents.

The closest race is for Position No. 2, where Egal leads incumbent Clyde (Fuzz) Hill by 186 votes.

Incumbent Pam Fernald trails Guzmán by 323 votes, while incumbent Stan Tombs is behind Simpson by 878 votes.

The next round of results will be released Monday afternoon, Nov. 8.

CITY OF SEATAC

Ballots Counted: 4,537

* Registered Voters: 15,054 • 30.14%

Totals shown by Votes • Percentage

City of SeaTac Council Position No. 2:

Jake Simpson: 2,569 • 60.11% Stan Tombs*: 1,691 • 39.56%



City of SeaTac Council Position No. 4:

Mohamed Egal: 2,249 • 52.04% Clyde (Fuzz) Hill*: 2,063 • 47.73%



City of SeaTac Council Position No. 6:

Iris Guzmán: 2,299 • 53.56% Pam Fernald*: 1,976 • 46.04%



In the race for Port of Seattle Commissioners, challengers Hamdi Mohamed and Toshiko Grace Hasegawa are now leading incumbents Stephanie Bowman and Peter Steinbrueck.

PORT OF SEATTLE

Ballots Counted: 568,291

* Registered Voters: 1,400,321 • 40.58%

Commissioner Position No. 1:

Norman Z. Sigler: 124,809 • 25.08% Ryan Calkins*: 369,122 • 74.18%



Commissioner Position No. 3:

Stephanie Bowman*: 237,229 • 46.33% Hamdi Mohamed: 272,469 • 53.21%



Commissioner Position No. 4:

Peter Steinbrueck*: 235,927 • 46.05% Toshiko Grace Hasegawa: 273,679 • 53.42%



Highline School District No. 401:

Ballots Counted: 27,183

* Registered Voters: 77,701 • 34.98%

Director District No. 2:

Angelica M. Alvarez: 13,834 • 59.28% Jennifer Fichamba: 9,314 • 39.91%



Director District No. 3:

Alexis Hlavaty: 3,692 • 16.20% Joe Van*: 18,922 • 83.04%



Proposition No. 1 (School Levy):

Yes: 16,270 • 62.06% No: 9,947 • 37.94%



*incumbent

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 23.