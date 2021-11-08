SPONSORED :

Discover Seattle Christian School at its in person Open House for grades K -12 on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

For 75 years Seattle Christian School has educated students as the first non-denominational Christian school in the greater Seattle area. Drawing families from more than twenty communities across the region, we are committed to developing the heart and gifts of each student. Over the last seven decades, quality faculty and staff have invested in the next generation of servant leaders who will impact their world for Christ.

Through a learning experience customized for each K-12 student’s story and background, SCS offers core academic courses, Fine and Performing Arts, Athletics, extracurricular activities, and service opportunities. High schoolers can earn college credits while completing a high school diploma through our Dual Credit Program and AP courses. At Seattle Christian, families become part of a diverse learning culture, where every workspace is a learning space, and where teachers view themselves as the lead learners focused on finding new ways to engage students.

This year, SCS is excited to once again host an in person Open House where faculty, staff, students and parents will be on hand to answer questions and provide campus tours of our beautiful 13-acre K-12 campus located just off I-5 in SeaTac. We’re excited to share why families are choosing Seattle Christian School for their child’s Christ-centered education.

RSVP HERE

Join us on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. and RSVP at http://seattlechristian.org/openhouse/.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged local audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].