SPONSORED :

Christmas Trees are here – buy now and support Zenith Holland Nursery, a local gem!

You may have heard recently of some disruption to Zenith Holland Nursery’s Christmas tree shipment. We caught up with owner Lyn Robinson, who shared the good news that she has a very nice selection of Christmas trees in stock and more to come. Those in the know, will remember that Zenith Holland Nursery is a Des Moines tradition for high quality, fresh cut and even LIVE trees. She also has an outstanding selection of Poinsettias, wreaths, garland, fresh flower and decorative centerpieces, as well as an abundant new gift shop.

In the newly appointed gift and home decor space, you will find carefully curated items with an emphasis on presenting local and artisanal items such as Big Dipper Wax Works, genuine beeswax candles, Shipwreck honey, and Bruning Pottery.

Big Dipper Wax Works candles are all natural beeswax, hand crafted in little old South Park, the owners are your Normandy Park neighbors who founded the wax works in 1993. Not only can you feel proud to bestow friends with their beautiful and luxurious creations, but you will feel extra special knowing that 10% of the net profits from all their candle sales are donated to organizations dedicated to outreach, education, and sustainability efforts devoted to promoting sustainable beekeeping.

Bruning Pottery has been making high-fire handmade pottery since 1983. Their studio is now located in Snohomish and boasts an impressive distribution throughout the northwest and across the U.S. Specialising in both planters and dinnerware, they are a full production pottery studio, where everything from the clay to the glaze is handmade right there in the shop! In shape, color and provenance, these are high quality Northwest classics, suitable for gifting with pride.

And while you are at it, why not include some local Shipwreck honey, found only at local farmers markets and direct from producer online. Locally and sustainably produced, Shipwreck offers raw honey with an aim to support your health as well as the planet through supportive apiary practices. Save the bees, support a local family…talk about a win-win!

Of course, while you are visiting, be sure to snap a picture at the Zenith Holland Nursery Famous Holiday Photo Hearth. Bedecked in all its glory, the hearth provides a magical backdrop amongst the abundant holiday decor. You will find ornaments, decorative dolls, toys and party/serve ware to grace your holiday home. It can’t help but inspire some holiday cheer to brighten the winter season to come.

There are so many reasons to visit Zenith Holland Nursery, especially right now, while the best selection of Trees and all things holiday is in stock now!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/

