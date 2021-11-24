The City of SeaTac’s vision for South 200th Street is that it “meets the needs of all users, whether you walk, bike, or drive,” and they’re seeking public input.

Residents can give feedback on the city’s special website:

To stay within the road’s current width of 60 feet (from property line to property line) “hard choices have to be made regarding what potential improvements to make,” the city said.

The current South 200th Street is generally:

No shoulder 4-5 foot sidewalks 2 foot grass buffer between sidewalks and curb Two driving lanes in each direction During our first round of outreach, we heard the following: Folks have a difficult time turning left off South 200th Street onto side streets Lack of adequate space for pedestrians and bicyclists – narrow sidewalks and lack of bike lanes are a concern Lack of safe ways along the corridor to access transit (both light rail and buses) Lack of lighting Concerns about how changes to the corridor will affect congestion Concern about how changes can be made with existing ROW constraints Speed and noise of traffic is a concern



“We would like your input on three draft corridor options that have been developed in response to this feedback. Information about each of the corridor options are shown below. Please take a look at each option and vote for your favorite at the bottom of the page.”