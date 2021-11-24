UPDATE 11/25/21 1:30 a.m.: Tukwila Police report that two people were critically injured in a shooting at Westfield Southcenter mall Wednesday night, Nov. 24, 2021.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 6:30 p.m. outside the JC Penney store, and that a female and a male were both injured and transported to Harboview Medical Center with critical injuries.

The incident is believed to be an isolated one that occurred in a parking lot, police said.

The suspect immediately fled.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

“At this time there is no active threat to the public,” police said.

The Major Crimes Unit has wrapped up their on-scene investigation.

“The investigation into the incident will be ongoing,” police added. “Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call 206-241-2121, e-mail us at [email protected] or message us directly on social media.”


 