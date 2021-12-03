SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend.

Welcome home to this updated & stylish West Seattle Craftsman:

5 bed, 1.75 bath with an attached garage and off-street parking.

Bright interiors with many windows and stunning hardwood flooring.

Beautifully remodeled kitchen with new stainless appliances, quartz counters and custom cabinetry.

Spacious bedrooms and lots of storage throughout, including the fully finished daylight basement.

Updates all over include a brand new 30-year roof, siding, flooring, paint & more.

The main level holds living and formal dining rooms, 3 bedrooms & the private side patio/deck.

Lower level with 2 more bedrooms, rec room spaces and a huge utility/laundry area.

Conveniently located next to Westwood Village, walking distance to multiple schools, parks, shopping & more.

WHEN:

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 8445 Delridge Way SW #A, Seattle, WA 98106 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $664,950 MLS Number: 1865602 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1927 Approximate House SqFt: 1,820 s.f.



FEATURES:

Forced Air Ceramic Tile Wall to Wall Carpet Dining Room



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

