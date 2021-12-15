Happy Holidays! As you’re sitting around this holiday season, eating and drinking and sharing stories with family and friends…think about sharing those stories with others, and please consider telling one at an upcoming ‘7 Stories’ event.

Organizers are seeking new storytellers to share stories at their upcoming 2022 events, starting Jan. 28 at the Highline Heritage Museum.

Each ‘7 Stories’ night has a theme, and storytellers are chosen in advance.

“Real stories are mesmerizing and raw,” organizer Sybil Davis said. “Don’t think fables, ghost or children’s stories. This is not a theatrical performance, but true life stories for your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met.”

Stories are memorized and told from the heart, but notes are acceptable.

The program will be introduced by the hosts for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

Each event is live-streamed and recorded by The B-Town Blog as a way to share with a wider audience (see our previous posts and videos here).

UPCOMING DATES AND THEMES:

Friday, Jan. 28, 2022: (4th Friday). How Did I Get Here? Friday, Feb. 25, 2022: My First Crush Friday, March 25, 2022: When I Was A Kid…. Friday, April 22, 2022: If Only I’d Listened



ORGANIZERS NEED YOU

Please consider sharing your true story, in the spirit of community and friendship. Organizers will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up or learn more, visit burienculturehub.org/7stories; or email us at [email protected].

The Highline Heritage Museum, Burien Arts Association, Burien Culture Hub and The B-Town Blog are enthusiastically signed on as sponsors.

