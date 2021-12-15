The SeaTac City Council on Tuesday night, Dec. 14, 2021 approved a four-year interlocal agreement that would allow neighboring cities and partners to purchase salt brine from the city at $0.48 per gallon.

Salt brine is used as part of a de-icing tool on icy/snowy roads during winter weather.

The fee includes costs associated with brine equipment replacement, repair and maintenance, salt, storage, utility services and labor to make the brine, the city said.

In 2020, approximately $17,000 in revenue was received from salt brine sales.

The previous fee for SeaTac’s salt brine was $0.38 per gallon, so this will be an increase of over 26 percent.

The city adds:

“The approved interlocal agreement replaces the existing agreement, which expires at the end of the year. The new one will be in effect for four years. In the past, neighboring cities including Des Moines, Normandy Park, Tukwila and Burien have bought salt brine from SeaTac. Highline School District has also previously purchased salt brine.

“The agreement states that salt brine is provided on an “as available” basis, that prioritizes SeaTac’s needs prior to selling to other parties.

"Revenue from any sales will be received into the Street Fund and used to supplement costs of response efforts to address snow and ice removal.