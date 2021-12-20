The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response & Reconstruction Unit (MARR) is investigating a serious, fatal collision on International Blvd S. in SeaTac Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021.

International Blvd S. was closed (northbound-only) from S. 176th to S. 170th Streets as detectives continue dtheir work.

The Seattle Times reported that a person was hit by a car and killed.

The collision happened before 6:30 a.m., and the portion of SR 99 is expected to be closed until late morning.

