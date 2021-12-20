The Burien/White Center and SeaTac Rotary Clubs’ second annual ‘Shop With A Cop’ event on Dec. 11, 2021 was an “amazing success” that helped 75 kids, according to organizers.

Local police officers, detectives, CSO’s, police explorers and chiefs were all on hand to volunteer their time in service to our community, and thanks to their fundraising efforts, 75 young people were served this year.

Children were able to shop with deputies at the Burien Fred Meyer and pick out what they wanted for the holidays. The kids also took away key lessons such as budgeting, decision making, and teamwork.

“These events make all our hearts grow!” organizers said.

Police participated in three “Shop with a Cop” events that day throughout King County, with staff volunteering time and efforts to make all three events successful.

Undersheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, Chiefs Olmsted, Flohr, and Anderson were also there to meet with the kids and their families. The kids were also greeted by the Mariner Moose, who was the star of the show!

“We would like to thank our volunteers, the SeaTac and Burien/White Center Rotaries, the Mariners, and the associates at the Burien Fred Meyer who worked together to make this happen,” police said. “Above all, we would like to thank the people in the communities we serve. We are grateful for you.”

Below are photos from the event, courtesy the King County Sheriff’s Office: