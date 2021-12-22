Have you winterized your home and yourself yet? Are you stocked up on food and beverages, and have you gotten chains or snow tires, or that generator you’ve been wanting yet?

We ask, because Normandy Park resident Michael Snyder – aka @SeattleWXGuy – has posted some updates on the potential for cold winter weather and snow for the region coming up, possibly starting with a White Christmas this Saturday.

Snyder works as an Alaska Airlines Aviation Weather guy/Flight Control, and is a longtime METAR instructor, Aviation Instructor, as well as former National Weather Service behind-the-scenes guy. He knows his weather.

“Seattle White Xmas watch!” Snyder Tweeted. “New EURO: SeaTac showing 0.9” of snow in previous 24 hours total at 10pm Christmas night, temperature falls below freezing between 4-10pm. We need 1” on the ground for a White Christmas, It’s going down to the wire!”

Here’s a video Snyder posted on Wednesday, Dec. 2021:

Here’s the detailed forecast from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday Afternoon: Rain. Steady temperature around 44. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Rain. Low around 39. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely before 10pm, then rain likely after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain likely before 10am, then showers likely after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Christmas Day: Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High near 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night: Snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Monday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

“In the event of a snowstorm, the goal of the City’s Public Works Department is to keep city roads clear of snow,” the city said. “We have established a list of priority roads which will be plowed and sanded first. Residential streets will be done as soon as possible after the priority list has been completed.”

For more info, check out the city’s web page devoted to snow plowing and sanding information.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, warning of minor tidal overflow flooding possible around high tide on Thursday and Friday mornings.