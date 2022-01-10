Are you a cultural producer who has been impacted by the pandemic?

4Culture is offering relief grants between $1,000 and $12,000 to cover COVID-19 related financial losses and help you move forward with your creative work.

Here’s what you need to know:

You are a cultural producer if your primary occupation—paid or unpaid—is within 4Culture’s program areas of heritage, historic preservation, art, or public art. This is funding is to provide COVID-19 pandemic relief. This means that you will need to show a loss of $1,000 or more between 2019 and 2020.



The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

“We know application fatigue is real, and 4Culture staff are here to walk you through it,” organizers said.

For more info, or to apply, visit