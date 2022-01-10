SeaTac City Councilmember Peter Kwon has been selected to lead the Asian Pacific American Municipal Officials (APAMO) as its President for 2022.

Kwon is starting his 7th year on the SeaTac City Council, and has served as APAMO’s Treasurer for the past five years.

Kwon stated he would like to

“…build a more sustainable, equitable, and accessible post-pandemic cultural sector” and “It is the participation of our stakeholders that makes this possible. I am excited to see more API leaders have won local elections this year. I look forward to working with each of you to grow our membership and increase our impact in 2022.”

About APAMO

One of the National League of Cities (NLC’s) five constituency groups, Asian Pacific American Municipal Officials (APAMO) brings together Asian Pacific American municipal leaders to network and share best practices.

Established within NLC in 1985, Asian Pacific American Municipal Officials (APAMO) is a caucus within NLC that provides municipal officials who identify and ally with the Asian Pacific American to connect with their colleagues in a forum to share ideas and develop leadership experience.

APAMO serves as a vehicle for members to discuss problems and explore solutions, debate policy issues and contribute to the success of American cities and towns.

More info on APAMO is here: https://www.nlc.org/initiative/asian-pacific-american-municipal-officials-apamo/