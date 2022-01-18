The 33rd District Democrats released a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, regarding the allegations of domestic violence against Des Moines City Councilmember Anthony Martinelli.

The group is calling on Martinelli to resign.

The statement comes one day after The Seattle Times reported on new allegations from two of Martinelli’s former partners – Burien Councilmember Cydney Moore and Kayla Wolfe.

“While the Councilmember is entitled to due process in the civil and criminal legal system, the right thing to do as an elected official at this time would be to step aside,” the group said. “Councilmember Martinelli has already been removed from all committee and external duties by his colleagues. The citizens of Des Moines deserve a Councilmember who is able to do the job the people elected them to do to the fullest extent.”

The 33rd District includes east Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Des Moines and parts of Kent, Tukwila, and Renton.

Here’s the full statement:

“The Seattle Times reported on January 17, 2021 specific, credible claims of domestic violence and other forms of abuse at the hands of Des Moines City Councilmember Anthony Martinelli by multiple women. We, the 33rd District Democrats, want to explicitly state our solidarity with these brave survivors who have come forward to share their stories. Combined with previous reporting last fall in which Councilmember Martinelli was arrested for domestic violence charges, we believe these women’s stories show a pattern of behavior.

“ As a result, we are calling on Councilmember Anthony Martinelli to resign . While the Councilmember is entitled to due process in the civil and criminal legal system, the right thing to do as an elected official at this time would be to step aside. Councilmember Martinelli has already been removed from all committee and external duties by his colleagues. The citizens of Des Moines deserve a Councilmember who is able to do the job the people elected them to do to the fullest extent.”