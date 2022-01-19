On Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022, the King County Sheriff’s Office Marine Rescue Unit recovered a deceased man from SeaTac’s Angle Lake Park.

Investigators continue their work on the case.

The identity and cause of death of the victim have not yet been released.

“Our thoughts are with the SeaTac community and those touched by this loss,” officials said.

This afternoon, KCSO’s Marine Rescue Unit recovered a deceased man from SeaTac’s Angle Lake Park. Investigators continue their work and defer to the KC Medical Examiner for identity and cause of death. Our thoughts are with the SeaTac community and those touched by this loss. pic.twitter.com/sSqUp3H9hN — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) January 19, 2022